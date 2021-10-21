San Diego Gulls to Celebrate Home Opener this Friday

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open their 2021-22 home schedule this Friday, Oct. 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego against the Stockton Heat (7 p.m.). The Home Opener is presented by Cal Coast Credit Union. All fans in attendance are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the opening sequence and player introductions. The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a Gulls light-up wristband upon entry and a Gulls rally towel at their seat location.

The Home Opener will mark the first of 11 Friday $2 Bud Light Nights at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its first Surprise Puck sale Friday evening with pucks commemorating the Home Opener. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Proceeds will support and facilitate programs that create positive change for children and families throughout San Diego. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase).â¯Select pucks will also be available on the GiveSmart Auction page.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also hold a Player Favorites Basket raffle during Friday's Home Opener, featuring custom gift baskets filled with items purchased by each player. Each basket comes with an autographed item plus gifts purchased by the player. The baskets will be on display on the concourse at Section 10 through the second intermission. Fans will be able to select the basket they wish to win by placing their raffle ticket in the preferred player's jar. Seventeen winners will be announced during the third period. Select player Favorite Baskets will also be available at auction until 9:00 p.m. PT on the GiveSmart Auction page.

The opening sequence will begin with a new 2021-22 introductory video and laser show followed by player introductions on the ice with pyrotechnics. The night will also feature an in-game DJ, a live band and an interactive photobooth on the arena concourse.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

For Pechanga Arena San Diego's VenueShield Safety Information, including COVID-19 protocols, please visit PechangaArenaSD.com/venueshield.

