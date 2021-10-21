Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
October 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the following changes have been made to the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) schedule.
Saturday, November 20th Vs Hershey Bears - 7:00 pm puck drop changed to 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 15th Vs. Laval Rocket - 7:00 pm puck drop changed to 7:30 pm
The Wolf Pack are on the road this weekend to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday and Saturday night. They'll return to the XL Center on Friday, October 29th, to take on the Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Pack also play host to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, October 30th, at 7:00 pm.
Single game tickets for the 2021-22 Hartford Wolf Pack season are on-sale now! To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
