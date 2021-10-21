Monsters Unveil New Monsters Eye-View Podcast

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce the all-new, team-produced, original Monsters Eye-View Podcast with new episodes available bi-weekly on ClevelandMonsters.com, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcast. Tony Brown, Monsters play-by-play announcer and Senior Manager of Broadcasting and Team Communications, will serve as host, alongside co-host Nicole Del Villano, the team's Senior Coordinator of Public Relations and Web Services.

The Monsters Eye-View Podcast provides a glimpse into the world of the Cleveland Monsters and the broader hockey landscape featuring a wide-ranging spectrum of guests from across the game, including members of the Monsters' and Columbus Blue Jackets' organizations, as well as perspectives from members of the media, front office staffers, players/coaches, influencers, team alumni, and more! The show will be bookended with an "AHL Roundup" highlighting league standings and news and a recurring "Shootout" segment posing rapid-fire questions to the hosts and guest.

Monsters Eye-View's inaugural episode, available now, features a conversation with Monsters Assistant Coach Mark Letestu regarding his path through the hockey world and how he's adjusting to his new position on the Monsters' coaching staff. Letestu also reflected on his relationship with Derek Dorsett, his favorite rink he's ever played in and the weirdest thing he's ever been asked to autograph, among many other topics.

Host: "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown - Entering his seventh season as the Monsters' radio and TV play-by-play voice, Brown also hosts "Monsters OT" on Bally Sports Great Lakes in addition to serving as the club's Sr. Mgr. of Broadcasting/Team Communications. In 2020-21, the AHL awarded Brown with the league's James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage.

Co-Host: Monsters Sr. Coordinator of PR/Web Services Nicole Del Villano - In 2021-22, Del Villano enters her fourth season with the club following stints with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, AHL's Binghamton Senators, and NLL's Buffalo Bandits.

