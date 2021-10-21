Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Party on the Plaza Presented by Galaxy Media October 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will hold a Party on the Plaza presented by Galaxy Media prior to the 2021-22 Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Everson Museum Plaza.

Fans are invited to join the Crunch and Galaxy Media for fun and games on the plaza before heading inside the Upstate Medical University Arena for the night's game against the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. The Everson Museum Plaza is located directly across from the South State Street entrance of the arena.

The Party on the Plaza will feature on-air personalities from ESPN Radio Syracuse, the radio home of the Syracuse Crunch, and KROCK. Galaxy Media will have a table where fans can enter-to-win tickets, a team-signed stick and a Syracuse Crunch jersey, along with a slap shot cage and other games will be set up for Crunch fans.

Additionally, the Big Awesome BBQ, Cluck N' Burger, Cam's Pizza, Exhale Bake Shop and Cuse Dogs food trucks will be in attendance. A beer station will also be available on the plaza.

The Crunch will also hold prescreening for the Oct. 23 game at Party on the Plaza. Fans may bring their proof of vaccination and a photo ID to receive a wristband and ability to use the fast lane when entering the arena for that night's game.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

