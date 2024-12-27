Preview: Chiefs Return to Action as They Host Wild Friday Night
December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return to action after the holiday break as they host the Wenatchee Wild Friday night at Spokane Arena. The teams last faced each other in back-to-back games on December 6-7 with the Chiefs emerging victorious in both contests, 6-2 and 3-2. Overage forward Shea Van Olm is Spokane's leading scorer against the divisional foe, with four goals and two assists over three match-ups so far. Van Olm also currently leads the WHL in goals with 27.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: Sturm Heating Family Feast Night
JERSEY COLOR: Blue
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
