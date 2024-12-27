Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded Alex Garrett to the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Garrett, an '05-born goaltender, appeared in 13 games as a Silvertip this season posting a 9-1-1-1 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. His best performance came on Nov. 20, shutting out the Lethbridge Hurricanes with 33 saves on Wednesday Night in the Dub.

"We appreciate Alex's contributions to the Silvertips over the past few months," said Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We wish him all the best with Brandon."

In a corresponding move, the Everett Silvertips have reassigned goaltender Finn Werner ('08) to his affiliate club. Goaltender Raiden LeGall has shed his affiliate player status, giving the Silvertips two full-time goaltenders in LeGall ('06) and Jesse Sanche ('06).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.