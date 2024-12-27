Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick
December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded Alex Garrett to the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Garrett, an '05-born goaltender, appeared in 13 games as a Silvertip this season posting a 9-1-1-1 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. His best performance came on Nov. 20, shutting out the Lethbridge Hurricanes with 33 saves on Wednesday Night in the Dub.
"We appreciate Alex's contributions to the Silvertips over the past few months," said Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We wish him all the best with Brandon."
In a corresponding move, the Everett Silvertips have reassigned goaltender Finn Werner ('08) to his affiliate club. Goaltender Raiden LeGall has shed his affiliate player status, giving the Silvertips two full-time goaltenders in LeGall ('06) and Jesse Sanche ('06).
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Preview: Chiefs Return to Action as They Host Wild Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick - Everett Silvertips
- T-Birds Acquire Hayden Pakkala - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hurricanes Acquire Golden Knights Prospect Jordan Gustafson - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Open Post Holiday Break in Prince Albert - Swift Current Broncos
- Wheat Kings Call up 2 Players and Make Trade to Acquire Alex Garrett (G) from Everett Silvertips - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Return from Break to Visit Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: December 27 vs. Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick
- Silvertips Close out First Half with 4-1 Win over Tri-City
- Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2
- Winterhawks Down Silvertips in 4-3 Home Loss
- Heslop Sends in the Stuffies, Tips Take Teddy Bear Toss 4-1