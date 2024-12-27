Hurricanes Acquire Golden Knights Prospect Jordan Gustafson

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Friday they have acquired 2004-born forward Jordan Gustafson from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for 2004-born forward Hayden Pakkala, a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, a third-round draft pick in 2026 and a third-round draft pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gustafson, 20, was originally drafted in the first-round (8th overall) in the WHL Draft by the Thunderbirds. The Ardrossan, AB, product has appeared in 154 regular season games in the WHL totaling 127 points (55g-72a) along with 56 penalty minutes and a plus-36 rating. Gustafson has also appeared in 34 career post-season games amassing 20 points (6g-14a) along with eight penalty minutes while helping Seattle capture the 2023 Ed Chynoweth Cup. He also added three points (2g-1a) in five Memorial Cup games in 2023.

"We are thrilled to be able to add Jordan to our group," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "His experience having played in two WHL finals, winning in 2023, and his ability to produce at our level is something that we coveted and are really happy to be able to add him to our forward group."

The 6'0, 185-pound centreman was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third-round (79th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft and was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Golden Knights in November of 2023. Gustafson served as captain for the Thunderbirds and skated in 32 regular season games in 2023- 2024 collecting 28 points (12g-16a) along with 16 penalty minutes. He had a career-high 52 points (23g-29a) in 2021- 2022. The overage forward has appeared in two WHL Championship Series in 2022 and 2023. The overage forward has not skated in a game this season due to injury.

Pakkala, 20, was originally acquired by the Hurricanes at the 2024 WHL Trade Deadline from the Prince Albert Raiders. The Okotoks, AB, product appeared in 59 regular season games with the 'Canes over two seasons amassing 26 points (14g-12a) along with 60 penalty minutes while adding three points (2g-1a) along with two penalty minutes in four playoff games. Pakkala has collected 12 points (7g-5a) along with 34 penalty minutes with Lethbridge this season.

"We'd like to thank Hayden for his contributions during his time with our organization," said Anholt. "He was an important piece to our team, and we wish him all the best moving forward."

The Hurricanes open the second half of the WHL season tonight at 7:00pm as they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.