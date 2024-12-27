Michael Cicek Commits To Michigan Tech University

Kelowna Rockets 20-year-old forward Michael Cicek has officially committed to Michigan Tech University to play NCAA Division I hockey for the 2025-2026 season, and is expected to join the Huskies after the completion of his WHL career.

Cicek has had a strong campaign this season with Kelowna, posting 11 goals and 15 points in 29 games, averaging just under a point-per-game at 0.90. Over the course of his WHL career he has played in over 160 games with Kelowna as well as the Spokane Chiefs where he's scored 25 goals and added 57 assists for 82 points.

He's also added two goals and five assists for seven points in 11 playoff games, all coming last season with the Rockets.

