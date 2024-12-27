Americans Drop Third Straight With 5-3 Loss In Portland

Portland, OR - The Tri-City Americans (19-9-2-1) held a 2-0 lead after dominating for a 15-minute stretch Friday night, but the Portland Winterhawks (19-12-2-0) rallied with three goals in 6:10 to take a lead they never relinquished, handing the Americans a 5-3 loss.

The game started with Portland all over the Americans, jumping out to a 10-0 shot advantage in the early going. Ryan Grout, making his WHL debut, was sensational in the Tri-City crease to keep the game scoreless despite the lopsided start.

Grout's play allowed the Americans a chance to get their legs working as they started to push back before opening the scoring. A strong forecheck behind the Portland net led to a turnover as Savin Virk slid the puck in front to Jordan Gavin who snapped a shot over the glove of Ondrej Stebetak with 4:34 remaining in the period.

The Americans took the 1-0 lead into the intermission with Tri-City outshooting Portland 12-11.

Tri-City carried the momentum over into the second period as they added to their lead. Nick Anisimovicz flipped the puck to the net off the rush and a huge rebound came off Stebetak's pad and slid up the slot.

Grady Martin was the first to get to it and he faked a shot before pulling it to his backhand for his second goal of the season 6:20 into the second to make it 2-0.

The Americans appeared to be in full control of the game until Portland scored to cut the lead in half. Carsyn Dyck skated down the right wing with a lane to the net and jammed a quick shot through the five hole of Grout 11:33 into the period to make it 2-1.

The goal gave the Winterhawks a jolt as they scored 50 seconds later to tie the game. Diego Buttazzoni jumped on a rebound off a shot from the slot to tie the game at two.

Just over five minutes later Portland took the lead as Alex Weiermair fired home a one timer from the slot with 2:17 to go in the period, putting Portland ahead 3-2 heading into the third.

Tri-City went to their lone power play of the game early in the third but couldn't take advantage. Seconds after the power play expired the Winterhawks extended their lead. Weiermair took a feed from Kyle Chyzowski off the rush and scored his second of the game 4:05 into the third to give Portland a 4-2 lead.

Brandon Whynott answered back with a highlight-reel goal to cut the Winterhawks lead down to one. Jumping off the bench and taking a pass from Jake Sloan, Whynott danced his way around Carter Sotheran before beating Stebatek on the blocker side for his 17th of the season, bringing the Americans within one just 1:28 after the 4-2 goal.

The game remained 4-3 for over 10 minutes before Portland sealed their victory. Hudson Darby skated to the net off the rush and was able to slide a shot through the five hole of Grout with 3:41 remaining to give his team a 5-3 lead.

Tri-City pulled Grout for the extra attacker with a few minutes remaining but weren't able to find the back of the net again as they dropped their third straight game with the 5-3 loss.

The Americans open up a six-game home stand when they welcome those same Winterhawks to the Toyota Center on Saturday night for a 6:05 puck drop.

