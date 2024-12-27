Hawks Soar to 5-3 Win Over Tri-City, Secure Fifth Straight Victory

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks extended their season-best winning streak to five games on Friday night, rallying from an early deficit to secure a 5-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

Game #33: Portland (5) vs. Tri-City (3)

SOG: POR (40) - TCA (36)

PP: POR (0/1) - TCA (0/1)

Saves: Štìbeták (33/36) - Grout (35/40)

GAME NOTES:

The Portland Winterhawks won their fifth straight game in the VMC for their longest winning streak of the season.

Both Diego Buttazzoni (6G, 9A) and Tyson Jugnauth (17A) extended their point streaks to eight games on Friday night.

Luke Wilfley tallied his first career point in his WHL debut against the Americans.

Alex Weiermair has recorded ten points (5G, 5A) in seven WHL career games, averaging 1.43 points per game.

With an assist in tonight's contest, Tyson Yaremko increased his point streak to five games, the longest such streak of his career.

SCORING:

TCA - Jordin Gavin (14) from Savin Virk

TCA - Grady Martin (2) from Nick Anisimovicz and Jaxen Adam

POR - Carsyn Dyck (6) from Luke Wilfley and Carter Sotheran

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (16) from Kyle McDonough and Tyson Jugnauth

POR - Alex Weiermair (4) from Kyle Chyzowski and Tyson Yaremko

POR - Alex Weiermair (5) from Kyle Chyzowski

TCA - Brandon Whynott (17) from Jake Sloan

POR - Hudson Darby (5) from Carsyn Dyck and Joel Plante

GAME SUMMARY:

The Americans opened the scoring late in the first period, before adding another for the 2-0 lead at 6:20 of the second. The Portland Winterhawks stormed back in the second half of the middle frame as Carsyn Dyck slipped a five-hole wrister past the goalie. Just 50 seconds later, Diego Buttazzoni buried a one-timer off a rebound from the bottom of the right circle. Alex Weiermair capped off the rally with a perfectly placed blocker-side shot from the slot, giving the Winterhawks a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

Weiermair struck again early in the third period, notching his second of the night at 4:05 with a slick glove-side finish on the rush to extend Portland's lead to 4-2. Tri-City responded 88 seconds later to cut the deficit back to one. Hudson Darby restored Portland's two-goal cushion at 16:19 of the third period, finishing a textbook 2-on-1 rush, five-hole for the 5-3 final.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks finish the back half of a home-and-home against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, December 28 at 6:05 p.m. at Toyota Center.

