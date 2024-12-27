T-Birds Acquire Hayden Pakkala
December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of Forward Hayden Pakkala from the Lethbridge Hurricanes, along with a 5th round pick in 2025, 3rd round pick in 2026, and a 3rd round pick in 2028 in exchange for the rights to Forward Jordan Gustafson.
"We would like to thank Jordan for his time here in Seattle, he was a key part of our 2023 Championship winning team and a tremendous Captain for us last season. We wish him the best of luck moving forward in his career," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We are excited to add Hayden to our forward group, he adds valuable experience to our young core. We are also pleased to recoup draft capital to continue building towards a championship in the future."
Thus far into the season Pakkala has appeared in 29 games for Lethbridge, recording 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 points.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Preview: Chiefs Return to Action as They Host Wild Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick - Everett Silvertips
- T-Birds Acquire Hayden Pakkala - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hurricanes Acquire Golden Knights Prospect Jordan Gustafson - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Open Post Holiday Break in Prince Albert - Swift Current Broncos
- Wheat Kings Call up 2 Players and Make Trade to Acquire Alex Garrett (G) from Everett Silvertips - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Return from Break to Visit Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: December 27 vs. Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Acquire Hayden Pakkala
- T-Birds Fall in Portland
- T-Birds Can't Catch the Chiefs
- T-Birds Go Wild on Wenatchee
- T-Birds Can't Skate Past Spokane