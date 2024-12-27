T-Birds Acquire Hayden Pakkala

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of Forward Hayden Pakkala from the Lethbridge Hurricanes, along with a 5th round pick in 2025, 3rd round pick in 2026, and a 3rd round pick in 2028 in exchange for the rights to Forward Jordan Gustafson.

"We would like to thank Jordan for his time here in Seattle, he was a key part of our 2023 Championship winning team and a tremendous Captain for us last season. We wish him the best of luck moving forward in his career," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We are excited to add Hayden to our forward group, he adds valuable experience to our young core. We are also pleased to recoup draft capital to continue building towards a championship in the future."

Thus far into the season Pakkala has appeared in 29 games for Lethbridge, recording 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 points.

