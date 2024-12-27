Wheat Kings Call up 2 Players and Make Trade to Acquire Alex Garrett (G) from Everett Silvertips

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have made a number of roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Regina Pats.

The team has recalled 16-year-old defenceman, Cameron Allard, from the Estevan Bears U18 of the SMAAHL.

Also, Garrett Thom, forward for the Camrose Kodiaks (AJHL) has been granted a 3-game tryout. This player is not a signed player by the club but is eligible to play in up to 3 games as per WHL league rules with replacement players.

Finally, The Brandon Wheat Kings have completed a trade with the Everett Silvertips to acquire 6'1 ¬Â³ goaltender Alex Garrett in exchange for a 2026 5th round WHL draft pick.

A former Saskatoon Blazer in the SMAAAHL, he was a draft pick of the Calgary Hitmen, eventually suiting up for 20 games before being traded to the Silvertips at the start of this season.

In 13 games with Everett, Alex has a record of 9-1-2, while posting 2.84 G.A.A. and a .895 save percentage. He was one shutout this season.

Alex is expected to be in Brandon this afternoon and will back-up for tonight's game against the Regina Pats.

Rookie Goaltender Dylan McFadyen is expected to start his first career WHL game.

