Broncos Open Post Holiday Break in Prince Albert

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - The unofficial second half of the WHL season kicks off tonight in Hockey Town North as the Swift Current Broncos (17-13-1-0) will begin a home-at-home series with the Prince Albert Raiders (15-11-3-0).

The evening sees the Broncos begin in the 2nd position in the East Division standings just three points back of the Saskatoon Blades for 1st. While the Raiders are sitting in 4th in the division and just two points back of Swift Current and Brandon for the 2nd spot in the Division.

Head to Head this season has the Broncos with a 2-1 edge in the first three of eight meetings against the Raiders. The most recent contest was held on November 29th at InnovationPlex where the Broncos would fall 6-5 to Prince Albert.

Game time is set for 7 PM, the live broadcast will be on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 17-13-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 5-8-0-1

LAST GAME 5-4 W @ Rebels: Trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Broncos would rattle off five unanswered goals from five different scorers (Gauchier, Mistelbacher, Gabriel, Caswell & Rondeau) on route to an eventual 5-4 win over the Red Deer Rebels December 17th. Goaltender Joey Rocha made 29 saves, including the WHL's Save of the Night in the win.

VS RAIDERS: This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Raiders took the most recent contest at InnovationPlex Nov 29, 6-5. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-61-12-10 with five ties and on the road are 47-3310-3 (four ties). Clarke Caswell & Brady Birnie lead the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with nine points.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (19) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (31) Clarke Caswell

Points (48) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (8) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (11) - Brady Birnie

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (47) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+18) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (123) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.7%) - Jaxen Gauchier

Face-off Wins (273) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (55.2%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.883) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.65) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 31 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Clarke Caswell: 29 GP: 12G - 31A - 43 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 31 GP: 19G-29A-48 PTS Ty Coupland: 29 GP: 9G - 9A - 18 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 31: 15G - 28A- 43 PTS

Reid Dyck: 18: 10-11-0-0 3.65 GAA .888 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 31 GP: 6G-19A -25 PTS

Rylan Gould: 24: 13G-13A-26PTS (8 PPG) Josh McGregor: 29 GP: 3G-8A-11 PTS

