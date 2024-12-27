Broncos Open Post Holiday Break in Prince Albert
December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Prince Albert, SK - The unofficial second half of the WHL season kicks off tonight in Hockey Town North as the Swift Current Broncos (17-13-1-0) will begin a home-at-home series with the Prince Albert Raiders (15-11-3-0).
The evening sees the Broncos begin in the 2nd position in the East Division standings just three points back of the Saskatoon Blades for 1st. While the Raiders are sitting in 4th in the division and just two points back of Swift Current and Brandon for the 2nd spot in the Division.
Head to Head this season has the Broncos with a 2-1 edge in the first three of eight meetings against the Raiders. The most recent contest was held on November 29th at InnovationPlex where the Broncos would fall 6-5 to Prince Albert.
Game time is set for 7 PM, the live broadcast will be on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.
For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats Links above.
2024-25 Regular Season: 17-13-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 5-8-0-1
First Half Record: 17-13-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 5-8-0-1
LAST GAME 5-4 W @ Rebels: Trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Broncos would rattle off five unanswered goals from five different scorers (Gauchier, Mistelbacher, Gabriel, Caswell & Rondeau) on route to an eventual 5-4 win over the Red Deer Rebels December 17th. Goaltender Joey Rocha made 29 saves, including the WHL's Save of the Night in the win.
VS RAIDERS: This is the fourth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Raiders this season. The Raiders took the most recent contest at InnovationPlex Nov 29, 6-5. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-61-12-10 with five ties and on the road are 47-3310-3 (four ties). Clarke Caswell & Brady Birnie lead the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with nine points.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)
November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)
November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)
December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)
December 28/2024 - at Swift Current
January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert
February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert
March 1/2025 - at Swift Current
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (19) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (31) Clarke Caswell
Points (48) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (8) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (11) - Brady Birnie
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (47) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+18) - Grayson Burzynski
Shots (123) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (26.7%) - Jaxen Gauchier
Face-off Wins (273) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (55.2%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.883) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.65) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 31 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Clarke Caswell: 29 GP: 12G - 31A - 43 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 31 GP: 19G-29A-48 PTS Ty Coupland: 29 GP: 9G - 9A - 18 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 31: 15G - 28A- 43 PTS
Reid Dyck: 18: 10-11-0-0 3.65 GAA .888 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 31 GP: 6G-19A -25 PTS
Rylan Gould: 24: 13G-13A-26PTS (8 PPG) Josh McGregor: 29 GP: 3G-8A-11 PTS
