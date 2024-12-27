Late Game Heroics Sees Broncos Drop 2-1 Decision in Prince Albert

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - Late game heroics see the Swift Current Broncos fall in Prince Albert 2-1 against the Raiders Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

The Raiders would be the only benefactors of the first period as Dayce Derkatch would solve Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) at 13:37 in a tightly contested opening period after the holiday break as the Broncos would outshoot the Raider 9-6 after 1.

Swift Current would make good on an early power play in the second period as at 4:01 Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would snap his 20th goal of the season past Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand, matching his goal total from all of the 2023-24 season to tie the game at 1-1. Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would contribute with helpers. Both Reid Dyck and Max Hildebrand would be busy in the second with both teams having 19 shots for heading to the third while standing at a 1-1 stalemate.

Prince Albert would score the game winner with 4:56 left on the clock as Luke Moroz would notch his 4th of the season on a broken play where a blocked shot from the Broncos defence would eventually find Moroz's stick and in the back of the Swift Current net. After a big penalty kill and a chance to tie the game late, the Broncos could not find the equalizer dropping the game 2-1.

In the defeat the Broncos drop their record to 17-14-0-1 on the season with the Raiders moving to 16-11-3-0 and into sole possession of 2nd place in the East Division. These two foes will face-off at InnovationPlex as the Broncos will turn to their alter-ego the Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks Saturday night. Tickets are still available in limited quantity, don't delay getting your tickets for this one night only event. Puck-drop on the pond goes at 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.