Hurricanes Top Hitmen, 4-1

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge, AB - A four game winning streak for the Calgary Hitmen came to an end on Friday night with a 4-1 loss on the road to the Hurricanes in Lethbridge.

It marked the return to action for both teams following the holiday break with Lethbridge building a 2-0 first period lead on goals 55 seconds apart from Tristen Doyle and Logan Wormald.

The Hitmen found their lone goal of the night just past the midway mark of the second period on Brandon Gorzynski's fourth of the season to cut the deficit in half. Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel both drew assists to extend their lengthy point scoring streaks. Kindel's is now at 15-games with Tulk riding a 12-game streak.

Lethbridge was then able to restore their two-goal lead when Doyle counted his second of the night on the power play late in the frame.

The third period remained scoreless until Brayden Edwards counted an empty net tally for the home side in the final three minutes.

Calgary outshot Lethbridge 32-31 and went 0-3 on the power play while the 'Canes finished 1-5 with the man advantage.

Jackson Unger made 30 saves to record the win for Lethbridge while Anders Miller turned aside 27 shots in the Hitmen net.

Calgary, 17-10-3-1 on the season, will now prepare for a home-and-home set with Medicine Hat to close out 2024. It all begins at home when the Tigers visit Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Dec. 29 in a 2:00 p.m. Not only is it Sunday Funday in the 'Dome presented by Brookfield Residential with $3 sips and snacks all game long, family fun entertainment on the west concourse plus $6 Hitmen Happy Hour food and drink deals throughout the day but it's also the RAM Family Skate. Fans will be able to enjoy a post-game skate with Hitmen mascot Farley the Fox or head to the concourse for a Hitmen team autograph session. The Hitmen and Tigers will then meet again in Medicine Hat on Monday, Dec. 30 in a 7:00 p.m. start at Co-op Place.

