Game Day Hub: December 27 vs. Tri-City

December 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks take on the Tri-City Americans for their first game back from the holiday break on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Tuesday, December 31 - Toyota New Year's Eve Party - BUY TICKETS

Thursday, January 2 - Thirsty Thursday - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, January 4 - Where's Waldo - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks wrapped up their pre-holiday schedule with a 6-4 victory over the Spokane Chiefs, extending their winning streak to four games. The match showcased standout performances from Kyle Chyzowski, who netted two goals to bring his season total to 25, placing him second in the league. Tyson Yaremko had a career night, recording one goal and three assists for his first four-point game in the WHL, while Diego Buttazzoni celebrated his milestone 50th career WHL goal. The Winterhawks outshot the Chiefs 45-30 and converted on two of four power-play opportunities. After a back-and-forth battle, Portland regained the lead in the third period and secured the win with an empty-net goal from Yaremko, solidifying their momentum as they headed into the holiday break.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

Family Night

Make the most of winter break by joining the Portland Winterhawks for a memorable Family Night, designed to deliver a fun-filled hockey experience for fans of all ages! This night is perfectly timed for families with children out of school, offering an exciting evening of hockey action and entertainment before classes resume. Enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of the game, engage in family-friendly activities, and create lasting memories together as you cheer on the Winterhawks!

50/50 Raffle - BUY TICKETS

Sing Along Song: Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks third in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.4% clip, good for third in the league. The Hawks' penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 80.5%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is riding a huge point streak, totaling 16 assists in his last seven games played, including a staggering six-assist performance against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defenseman with 42 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 20. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 48 points (25G, 23A) in 32 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks sixth in the WHL. His 25 goals are second in the league, and his 132 shots on goal have him tied for third. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting four two-goal performances in his last seven games. He's just two points shy of surpassing his 2023-24 season total. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Assessing the Americans

The Tri-City Americans come into tonight's matchup with a solid 19-8-2-1 record, currently sitting third in the league despite a recent 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 15 and a two-game losing streak. Over their last 10 games, they have posted a record of 5-3-1-1. Leading the charge for the Americans are top performers Brandon Whynott and rookie Gavin Garland. Whynott has accumulated 37 points (16G, 21A) in 30 games, while Garland has made an impressive impact with 35 points (18G, 17A) in 29 games.

In net, Lukas Matecha has been the primary goaltender, starting 21 games and securing 15 wins, which ranks him third in the league for victories. He holds a .895 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average. On special teams, the Americans have struggled on the power play, sitting second to last in the league at 16.7%, but they boast a strong penalty kill, ranking fifth at 81.4%.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Tri-City Americans for the second time this season, following a closely contested overtime loss in their first matchup on October 20, where Tri-City edged out a 4-3 victory at home. In that game, the Winterhawks fought back from a 3-0 deficit, with Ryan Miller scoring twice and Kyle Chyzowski adding a power-play goal to tie the game in the third period. However, the Americans clinched the win just 33 seconds into overtime. Tonight's game marks the second of six meetings between the two teams, and the Winterhawks are eager to secure their first win of the season series.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.