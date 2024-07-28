Powerful Pitching Propels Portland to Series Win over Somerset

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-10, 51-43) secure the series over the Somerset Patriots (16-11, 48-48) with 4-2 finale win on Sunday evening. With the win, Portland is now tied with Somerset for second place in the Northeast, 0.5 game back from the Hartford Yard Goats.

David Sandlin fired 4.0 innings with no walks while striking out three in his Double-A debut. Marcelo Mayer went 2-4 with his Eastern League-best 28th double of the season. Phillip Sikes went 2-3 with a homer while Tyler McDonough went 2-4.

McDonough put Portland on the board first with an RBI single to score Phillip Sikes who reached on a double (16).

In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Hardman homered to center field to even the score at one apiece.

Portland tallied another in the third inning to regain the lead after Kristian Campbell scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Miller hit an RBI single to score McDonough who reached on a double (14) in the top of the fourth inning to extend a 3-1 lead.

Sikes homered to right center field in the fifth inning to continue the scoring. The solo shot marked his seventh of the season and put Portland up by three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Grant Richardson hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Portland lead in half but Brendan Cellucci came in to strike out the final two and secure the 4-2 finale win.

RHP Jacob Webb (7-3, 2.25 ERA) earned the win after pitching 3.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. Christopher Troye (2) earned the hold with 1.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out two. Brendan Cellucci (3) earned the save pitching 0.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts. LHP Ben Shields (1-1, 2.08 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 to begin a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

