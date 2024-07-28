Melton's Gem Leads Erie to Sunday Win

The SeaWolves (56-38) clinched a tie in the season series against Altoona (40-56) with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Altoona starter Hunter Barco departed due to injury after Jake Holton's leadoff single in the second inning. Emmanuel Chapman entered and allowed a single to Eliezer Alfonzo and a walk to Ben Malgeri to load the bases. Trei Cruz then had a bases-loaded walk to bring home the first run of the game. Brady Allen made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly. Carlos Mendoza walked to re-load the bases. Hao-Yu Lee drove a three-run double, making it 5-0.

Troy Melton spun a gem for Erie. The right-hander allowed two singles over six scoreless innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out a season-high eight.

Kervin Pichardo's two-run home run in the eighth against Matt Seelinger accounted for the only scoring for Altoona.

Melton (6-5) earned the win. Barco (0-1) was charged with the loss. RJ Petit locked down his second save.

Erie took five of six this week against Altoona to earn a split of the 18-game season series. Garrett Burhenn pitches for Erie in the first game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

