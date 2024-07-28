Fightins Drop Series Finale, Split Series with New Hampshire

July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Fightin Phils (11-16, 42-53) fell to the New Hampshire FisherCats (7-18, 37-56) 6-1 on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Fightins split the six-game series.

The Fisher Cats started the scoring in the bottom of the second off of righty Eiberson Castellano. Cade Doughty hit an RBI double which scored Alex De Jesus. Michael Turconi earned an RBI with a groundout, bringing another run home. New Hampshire took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the six, Doughty continued his strong day at the plate with a three-run inside-the-park home run to left field. New Hampshire took a 5-0 lead. New Hampshire scored another run in the seventh as Andrew Baker walked in a run.

The Fightins' offense went down quietly as their lone run came on a sacrifice fly by Marcus Lee Sang. Six out of nine Fightins batters recorded a hit, but they went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Eiberson Castellano (L, 1-1) went five innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five. CJ Van Eyk (W, (3-7), went 6.1 innings, allowed one earned run on six hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 11 a.m. Pregame coverage gets underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Tuesday is the 21st Annual Morning Game, with the first 2,000 adults receiving a Cream Chipped Beef Hat, thanks to Reading Hospital. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's show is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. Thursday's is sponsored by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's is thanks to PSECU. Saturday is a Tribute to Harry Potter, with the R-Phils wearing Harry Potter Jerseys. The night will end with Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.