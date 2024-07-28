Ponies Beat Squirrels in Extras to Split Series in Richmond

July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-11, 50-43) scored two runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 4-2, in extra innings at The Diamond on Sunday. The two teams split the six-game series.

With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the 10th inning, Stanley Consuegra drove in the automatic runner, Rowdey Jordan, from second base with a go-ahead RBI triple against Eric Silva (4-2). Jaylen Palmer followed with an RBI groundout that drove in Consuegra to make it 4-2.

TJ Shook (1-0) earned his first win as a member of the Mets organization with a perfect 10th inning. He recorded the final out of the ninth inning and retired all four batters he faced with one strikeout.

Binghamton scored first in the third inning on an RBI single from Palmer.

Richmond (11-16, 45-51) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning on Carter Howell's RBI single. The Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on Matt Higgins' RBI hit.

In the eighth inning, Alex Ramírez belted a game-tying solo home run off Dylan Cumming that made it 2-2. Cumming had retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced before Ramírez's home run. It marked Ramírez's fifth home run of the season.

The Ponies rallied back and regained the lead in the 10th inning to claim their sixth win in extra innings this season.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Consuegra recorded his fifth multi-hit game...Palmer recorded his seventh multi-RBI game...Kevin Parada's 20-game on-base streak was snapped...Binghamton was outhit 10-5...Luis Moreno started the game and struck out five batters over four innings, while allowing one run...Cam Robinson pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in relief...Daniel Juarez tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in relief.

