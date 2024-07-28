Jarrod Cande Fires Seven Scoreless in 5-0 Yard Goats Win

July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Jarrod Cande fired seven scoreless innings, and the Yard Goats used a four-run first inning to shutout the Harrisburg Senators 5-0 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Dunkin' Park. Cande retired the leadoff hitter in six of seven innings while allowing six hits, no walks and struck out one and earned his sixth win. Ronaiker Palma went 3-4 including a two-out two-RBI single in the first inning, and Zach Kokoska hit his team-leading 15th home run of the season as the Yard Goats took five of six games from the Washington Nationals affiliate. Reliever Bryce McGowan retired all six batters faced in the eighth and ninth innings.

In the first inning, the Yard Goats opened up the scoring when Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI double to left field off Senators starter Rodney Theophile to bring home Sterlin Thompson from third and make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Ronaiker Palma singled on a hard-hit ground ball to shortstop that brought home Yanquiel Fernandez and Bladimir Restituyo making the score 3-0. Senators reliever Samuel Reyes was charged with a balk with the bases loaded bringing Kyle Datres home to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the eighth inning, Yard Goats first baseman Zach Kokoska cranked his team-leading 15th home run to the second deck in right-center field making the score 5-0.

Yard Goats reliever Bryce McGowan entered in the eighth inning after Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande pitched seven complete innings. McGowan retired all six batters faced over the eighth and ninth innings.

The Yard Goats will go for a road trip to Pennsylvania to play against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday morning July 30th (11:00) at FirstEnergy Stadium. RHP Chase Dollander will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

WP: Jarrod Cande (6-6)

LP: Rodney Theophile (1-2)

Time: 2:21

