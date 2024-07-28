Ponies Flip Script, Beat Squirrels in Extras
July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - After picking up an extra-innings win on Saturday night, the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 4-2, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon to close the series.
The Flying Squirrels (45-51, 11-16) split the six-game set at The Diamond against the Rumble Ponies (50-43, 15-11).
Entering the eighth, the Flying Squirrels led, 2-1, until Alex Ramírez hit a solo homer to even the score.
In the top of the 10th, Stanley Consuegra gave the Rumble Ponies the lead with an RBI triple and later scored on a groundout by Jaylen Palmer to open a 4-2 advantage against reliever Eric Silva (Loss, 4-2).
For Silva, the runs snapped a nine-game scoreless streak that dated back to June 19. He struck out the side in order in the ninth inning and finished his day with four strikeouts.
T.J. Shook (Win, 1-0) sat down the Flying Squirrels in order in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.
Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning and an RBI single by Palmer.
In the bottom of the third, Carter Howell tied the game with a two-out RBI single.
Matt Higgins gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single, one of his two hits on the afternoon in his second Double-A game.
Will Bednar started and pitched two hitless innings, striking out two. Dylan Cumming allowed two runs over six innings and tied his career high with nine strikeouts.
Turner Hill went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Howell and Higgins each had two hits.
After an off day Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night. Lefty John Michael Bertrand (6-5, 3.27) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Drake Fellows (2-3, 4.24). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats from August 6-11. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
