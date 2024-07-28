Baysox Walked off in Sunday Series Finale

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost their fourth consecutive game to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final score of 3-2 from Canal Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bowie (11-16, 43-52) held a one-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth. Right-hander Wandisson Charles (L, 0-2) came in for the ninth but loaded the bases immediately after issuing back-to-back walks and committing a fielding error on a sacrifice bunt. The next batter, Milan Tolentino, tied the game with an RBI double off the right-field wall before Dayan Frias launched a game-winning RBI single to the warning track in center field to complete the comeback win for Akron (19-8, 56-40).

Baysox starting right-hander Trace Bright delivered four innings of one-run ball and allowed three hits over four strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 14 prospect has now thrown the second-most innings in the Orioles system this season (80.0)

Akron starting right-hander Aaron Davenport threw 4.2 shutout innings, allowed only two hits and matched his career-high with nine strikeouts in a no decision.

In the fifth, after Davenport was pulled from the game, Ryan Higgins hit his fifth homer of the season with a two-out, game-tying solo shot off right-hander Davis Sharpe. Higgins hit two home runs in the series.

Right-handed relievers Bradley Brehmer and Dylan Heid combined for four innings of shutout relief and three strikeouts.

In the eighth, the Baysox pulled ahead for their first lead of the game on a bases-loaded walk drawn by John Rhodes. Bowie failed to tack on more runs after going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and striking out 17 times, one strikeout shy of matching its season-high.

Akron right-hander Magnus Ellerts (W, 1-0) earned his first Double-A win after 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 to begin a 12-game homestand. The first six games of the homestand are against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

