Hardman Goes Yard As Patriots Drop Fourth Straight

July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots designated hitter Tyler Hardman

The Somerset Patriots dropped their fourth straight contest as they fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in their series finale.

LHP Ben Shields (4.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K) was handed his first Double-A loss. In his last nine starts dating back to 6/1 as a member of High-A Hudson Valley, Shields has pitched to a 2.04 ERA with 60 K in 48.1 IP. Over his first four Double-A starts, Shields owns a 2.08 ERA in 21.2 IP with 23 K. On Sunday Shields allowed his most runs in an outing since 6/1 as a member of High-A Hudson Valley, and most hits in an outing since 5/25 as a member of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

RHP Kevin Stevens (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out two in a perfect 9th inning of work. Stevens has not allowed a run over his last 7.1 IP spanning five appearances with 7 K and 2 H. In his last 24 appearances dating back to the start of May, Stevens has pitched to a 1.30 ERA with 39 K in 27.2 IP and a 1.08 WHIP.

DH Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI) launched a solo homer in the 2nd inning to tie the score at one. The long ball was Hardman's seventh total this season and fifth with the Patriots. Hardman's blast snapped a 0-for-23 skid. Hardman's 55 HR since the start of the 2022 season are the most by any Yankees farmhand over that span. Hardman's 31 career homers for Somerset are T-3rd most in Double-A franchise history.

