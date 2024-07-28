Van Eyk Shuts Down Reading in Series Finale

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-18, 37-56) split the series with the Reading Fightin Phils (11-16, 42-53) after a 6-1 win at Delta Dental Stadium Sunday. Fisher Cats right-hander C.J. Van Eyk (W, 3-7) set a new career high with 6 1/3 innings pitched, and Cade Doughty fueled the New Hampshire offense with four runs batted in.

Van Eyk kept the Fightin Phils in check en route to his third win of the season. The righty scattered six hits and two walks across his 6/13 and stranded five runners on base. Sunday is the second time Van Eyk has tossed a quality start this week; he delivered six innings of two-run baseball on Tuesday.

Cade Doughty, Alex De Jesus and Gabriel Martinez led the way offensively for New Hampshire. Doughty ripped a double and an inside-the-park home run. De Jesus singled twice, walked twice and scored two runs. Martinez clubbed a single and a double in back-to-back at-bats, his third multi-hit game of the series.

New Hampshire attacked Reading starter Eiberson Castellano (L, 1-1) early; the Cats opened the scoring in

the bottom of the second. Rainer Nuñez led off the inning with a single, De Jesus followed with a base knock up the middle, then Doughty plated Nuñez with a double to left. De Jesus came home on a Michael Turconi groundout to put the Fisher Cats in front, 2-0.

After Castellano left the game, the Fisher Cats capitalized against the Fightin Phils bullpen. De Jesus singled off Reading righty Carlos Francisco, then Martinez doubled to put two in scoring position with one

out for Doughty. The LSU product barreled a screaming liner into left; Fightins outfielder Ethan Wilson ran it down but dropped the ball as he collided with the left field wall. Both runners scored and Doughty raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, his first Double-A round-tripper. The Fisher Cats have hit three inside-the-park homers this season (Devonte Brown hit the first two in a two-week span). Doughty's memorable moment upped New Hampshire's lead to 5-0.

Reading scored one in the seventh against Van Eyk, but Adrian Hernandez came out of the pen to shut down a bases-loaded, one-out scare. The Cats offense responded in the bottom half of the inning, as De Jesus plated Brown with a bases-loaded walk.

Fisher Cats righty Dahian Santos held Reading scoreless in the eighth and ninth to complete the contest and secure a series split. The Cats won Thursday, Friday and Sunday's games. New Hampshire hits the road for six games against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from July 30-August 4.

The Cats return home on August 6 to face the Erie Seawolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for six contests. Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night presented by Dartmouth Health, 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

