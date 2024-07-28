Akron Beats Bowie 3-2 on Sunday Walk-Off
July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Dayan Frias singled in the bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback and give the Akron RubberDucks the 3-2 walk-off win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After Bowie took the lead in the top of the eighth, Akron answered in the ninth. Aaron Bracho and Micael Ramirez each walked to open the frame before a Bowie error on Joe Lampe's bunt loaded the bases with no outs. Milan Tolentino doubled off the top of the wall in right to score Bracho and tie the game. Frias then launched a deep fly ball into center that plated Lampe to give Akron the 3-2 win.
Mound Presence
Aaron Davenport was lights out for Akron. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth on his way to four and two-third scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. Davis Sharpe allowed a home run and struck out one over a third of an inning. Jack Leftwich and Tyler Thornton each struck out two in their respective scoreless innings. Bradley Hanner allowed a run over a third of an inning. Magnus Ellerts struck out two over a scoreless inning and two-thirds.
Duck Tales
Akron scored the game's first run back in the fourth inning. Petey Halpin opened the inning with a single before advancing to second on a passed ball. After back-to-back flyouts, Bracho lined a single into center to score Halpin and give the RubberDucks the 1-0 lead.
Notebook
The win was Akron's fifth walk-off victory on a Sunday...The win clinched the series victory for Akron, keeping the RubberDucks undefeated in second half home series....Nine strikeouts are a season-high for Davenport...Tolentino picked up his 23rd multi-hit game of the season and 18th multi-hit game since June 1...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 3,608.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Harrisburg to begin a six-game series against the Senators on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
