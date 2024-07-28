Senators Downed in Shutout Fashion Sunday
July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Hartford Yard Goats 5-0 Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hartford jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a four-run 1st inning while the Senators' offense couldn't piece together a rally. Hartford then tacked on one more run in the 8th. The Yard Goats won the series five games to one.
THE BIG PLAY
With the bases loaded and two outs in the 1st inning, Ronaiker Palma hit an infield single that plated two runs to extend the early Hartford lead to 3-0.
FILIBUSTERS
C.J. Stubbs and Cortland Lawson both went 1-for-3 and doubled... Holden Powell threw three scoreless innings in relief... Daison Acosta threw a hitless inning... Daylen Lile went 1-for-2 to extend a six-game hitting streak... The Senators recorded six hits, including two doubles, and only struck out twice, but they couldn't manufacture a run.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
