Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford

Harrisburg Senators (9-17) vs Hartford Yard Goats (15-10)

Game 96 Sunday, July 28, 1:10 p.m. Dunkin' Park

RH Rodney Theophile vs RH Jarrod Cande

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play the final game of their six-game series today at Dunkin' Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Senators fell to Hartford 5-2 Saturday night. Hartford extended an early 1-0 lead with a three-run 4th inning, then tacked on another to go up 5-0 in the 5th. The Senators plated two runs in the 8th to get on the board, but that was all they could manage.

RODNEY RETURNS: Today's starting pitcher Rodney Theophile continues to impress in AA. He opened the current series by allowing one run in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts Tuesday night. Through his first five starts in AA, he has allowed just four earned runs in 26.1 innings.

POWER PEN: The Sens' bullpen owns a 2.90 ERA this season - the best in all of AA. Opponents are batting .214 against the Senators' pen, which is the best in the Eastern League and the third-best among all AA bullpens.

LILE LATELY: With a double Saturday night, Daylen Lile has hit in all five games this series. His current hitting streak is his second five-game streak with the Senators.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Dérmis Garcia is T5th in HRs (13)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in hits (92) and T6th in SBs (20) on the pitching side Holden Powell is T5th in holds (6) and Garvin Alston is T7th in holds (5). As a team, the Sens are 2nd in shutouts (12), 1st in bullpen ERA (2.90), 3rd in team ERA (3.38), and 1st in fielding percentage (.981).

ABOUT THE GOATS: The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies won the Northeast Division in the first half of the season by taking four of six from the Sens. Hartford has nine of the Rockies' Top 30 prospects including: #2 INF Adael Amador; #4 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #5 OF Zac Veen; #6 1B Sterlin Thompson; #12 SS Ryan Ritter; #14 LHP Carson Palmquist; #16 3B Warming Bernabel; #26 RHP Jaden Hill and #28 RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 25 active players. They've had 48 players (24 pitchers & 24 positions players) appear in a game this season.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Sens active roster includes the following MLB,com Nat Top 30 prospects: #8 OF Daylen Lile ; #17 OF Andrew Pinckney ; #18 RHP Zach Brzykcy ; #19 INF Kevin Made ; #23 OF Jeremy De La Rosa ; #27 RHP Andry Lara & #29 RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators for the 2nd consecutive season. Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach, Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

