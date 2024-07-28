July 28, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SPIN A GEM The Portland Sea Dogs kept the Somerset Patriots scoreless for the second consecutive night with a 3-0 win on Saturday night. A pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless until the fourth. Portland struck after a sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Teel put Portland on top, 1-0. Tyler McDonough singled to score Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan to put the Sea Dogs up by three and finalize the scoring.

PITCHERS STAY STRONG Last night, Hunter Dobbins dealt 5.0 scoreless and hitless innings, fanning six while allowing just one walk. Alex Hoppe tossed 2.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts. Felix Cepeda spun 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings while striking out two to earn his Eastern League-leading 13th save. The win marked the fifth shutout of the season for Portland. The Portland pitching staff has not allowed a run since Thursday.

EDDINSON PAULINO HEADS TO TORONTO Prior to last night's game, Portland infielder Eddinson Paulino was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox acquired catcher Danny Jansen for infielder Cutter Coffey, Paulino and RHP Gilberto Batista.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are in the midst of a three-game winning streak in Somerset and are now in third place of the Northeast Division, 1.0 game behind the first place Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are 0.5 game behind Somerset. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are 1.5 games out of first place while the Reading Fightin Phils are 5.0 and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place, 9.0 games out of first.

LEADERBOARD LINEUP Marcelo Mayer currently leads the Eastern League in average (.306) while Kyle Teel comes in close behind in second place (.301). Teel ranks fourth in most RBI (52) while ranking fourth in OBP (.390). Mayer leads Double-A in doubles (27) while ranking second in the EL in extra-base hits (35), just behind Ben Cowles with Somerset (37).

STAYING HOT AT THE PLATE Kristian Campbell is currently riding a 16-game on base streak which started on July 2nd. During that time, he is hitting .383 with eight doubles and nine home runs. He also has 11 doubles and has swiped six bases.

SEA DOGS BLAST OFF ON THE ROAD Portland hitters have hit a combined 82 home runs this season but have hit a significant amount more on the road than at Hadlock Field. They have smashed 32 homers at home while crushing 50 on the road.

UP NEXT The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow before welcoming in the Erie SeaWolves for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at 6pm at Hadlock Field. It is the first time this season that Portland will face the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The SeaWolves are currently in second place in the Southwest division, 1.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 28, 2003 - Kevin Youkilis, after reaching base for the 62nd consecutive game by hit or walk, is called up to AAA-Pawtucket. Youkilis would reach in his first 9 games with the PawSox to tie former Sea Dog Kevin Millar's minor league record of 71 consecutive games reaching base.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will make his Double-A debut today for the Sea Dogs. In 10 starts with the Greenville Drive, he was 0-2 with a 5.12 ERA. He tossed 31.2 innings allowing 20 runs (18 earned) on 31 hits while walking 11 and striking out 50. Sandlin fanned seven in three starts. His last start was on July 21st against the Bowling Green Hot Roads and tossed 2.1 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four. It was the most hits allowed in an outing this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.