POSTGAME NOTES: Freeland Sharp as Isotopes Rally Falls Short

June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Baby Cakes 5 (39-32), Isotopes 3 (31-40) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes brought the tying run to second base in the ninth, but were not able to capitalize, falling to the Baby Cakes, 5-3 ... Roberto Ramos recorded his 16th home run of the season, a towering drive deep onto the Berm in right field ... Drew Butera finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with a double ... Yonathan Daza recorded a base hit in his first at bat, extending his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Kyle Freeland was solid on the hill for Albuquerque, registering a quality start after allowing two runs over his 6.0 innings ... Freeland allowed two runs in the first inning but shut down the Baby Cakes offense over the next five frames ... Lefties Sam Howard and James Pazos each recorded a scoreless inning of relief ... Phillip Diehl surrendered three runs in the ninth inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven men on base ... Howard has not allowed a run in his last nine outing dating back to May 27 (9.1 innings)

ON DECK: New Orleans Baby Cakes at Albuquerque Isotopes, 12:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP David Holman (0-2, 10.13), Baby Cakes: RHP Hector Noesi (5-3, 2.64)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.