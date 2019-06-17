Game Notes at SA

Today's Game: After dropping the first two of the series to San Antonio, manager Chris Cron will send Major League veteran Ricky Nolasco to the hill for the Aces. Nolasco has made one career start for Reno coming on June 12, against Round Rock where he tossed 3.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and struck out six. San Antonio will counter with righty Zack Brown in hopes of clinching the series tonight. Brown was drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Kentucky in 2016 by the Milwaukee Brewers. Since then, he's had a solid Minor League career posting a 18-14 record to go along with a 3.37 ERA. He is listed as the Brewers' no. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Last Time That Happened: Abraham Almonte homered twice in the game yesterday, tying a career high. The last time he hit two homers was on 9/03/09 while Almonte was playing for the Charleston RiverDogs of Class Single-A South Atlantic League. The Aces youngest player, Domingo Leyba, was 13 years old at the time (Born: 9/11/95). It was the 10th multi-home run game this season for the Aces.

CG Bauer: Former Reno Ace and current Cleveland Indians star Trevor Bauer notched his first Major League complete game shutout yesterday against the Detroit Tigers throwing nine innings while allowing just four hits, walking none, and striking out eight. Bauer has thrown six career complete games, including one in 2012 when he was with Reno on 8/17/12 against Round Rock tossing nine innings while surrendering two earned runs on five hits and 12 strikeouts during the win. Bauer was a part of the 2012 Reno Pacific Coast League championship team along with other current Major League starters Tyler Skaggs and Patrick Corbin.

Welcome Andy Young: Infielder Andy Young was added to the Aces' roster prior to yesterday's game. Young came over from St. Louis in the offseason in the part of the deal that sent Diamondbacks' slugger Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals. Young in listed as the D-backs' no. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Indiana State alum was batting .260 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs for Double-A Jackson over 65 games before his call up. Young leads all of Minor League baseball with 19 hit by pitches. Wyatt Mathisen ranks third in the same category with 16 beanballs this season.

Adopted Home: Yesterday's starter, Alex Young, grew up in Illinois, but played his collegiate ball at Texas Christian University, about a four-hour drive from Wolff Stadium where Sunday's game was played. The lefty compiled a 17-10 record to go along with a 2.39 ERA during his college days. He earned First Team Big-12 and Louisville Slugger 2nd-team All-American selections in his final season going 9-3 with a 2.22 ERA with 103 K's over 97.1 IP. Young competed in the 2014 (teammates with Kevin Cron) and 2015 College World Series with the Horned Frogs before being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Homecoming: Aces southpaw Anthony Vasquez grew up in San Antonio, Texas and attended Ronald Reagan High School, just about 30 minutes from where the series is being played at Wolff Stadium. Vasquez threw two innings allowing three earned runs on five hits in yesterday's game.

