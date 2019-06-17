Road Win Streak Runs its Course

June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





El Paso, Texas - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs and hit three home runs, but the El Paso Chihuahuas' offense was too much handle, sending the Dodgers to a 10-7 loss Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

The loss snapped Oklahoma City's team record nine-game road win streak and also ended a five-game overall win streak. El Paso avoided its first four-game losing streak of the season with the win.

Sunday's game started like most during the recent run of road success. For the third time in five games on the current road trip, Will Smith homered in the first inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. It also marked the fourth straight game Smith went deep.

But the Chihuahuas (43-26) answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a go-ahead two-run homer by Luis UrÃ-as.

Each team scored twice in the third inning. Zach Reks homered for the second straight night and sixth time in the last eight games, as his two-run poke evened the score at 3-3.

Again, the Chihuahuas went back in front in their next at-bat, with Jose Pirela dialing up a two-run homer.

UrÃ-as added a RBI single in the fourth inning, and each team scored a run on a wild pitch in the fifth, putting the score at 7-4 in favor of El Paso.

Edwin RÃ-os lined a home run to right-center field in the sixth inning, running his season total up to 10. The Dodgers then rallied for two more runs in the seventh to tie things up again. Following singles by Blake Gailen and Errol Robinson, Angelo Mora lined a two-run single to make it 7-7.

The Dodgers (28-40) put the go-ahead run at second base with none out, but El Paso reliever Paco Rodriguez used a flyout and double play to keep the game tied.

In a recurring theme, the Chihuahuas scored in the bottom half of the inning after the Dodgers scored for the fourth time. Seth Mejias-Brean broke the tie with a RBI single. Later in the inning, Ty France drew a bases-loaded walk, and Pirela notched a sac fly.

Rodriguez (2-1) remained in the game and retired six of the seven batters between the eighth and ninth innings to finish the contest. The lefty reliever tied his season high with three innings and allowed one hit, with one walk and one strikeout.

OKC reliever Justin Grimm (3-4) was charged with all three runs in the seventh inning and took the loss.

The Dodgers look to start a new winning streak at 8:05 p.m. Central time Monday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.