Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (28-41) vs. Salt Lake Bees (31-37)

Game #70: Nashville Sounds (28-41) vs. Salt Lake Bees (31-37)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (5-5, 4.21) vs. RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-1, 5.63)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Tim Dillard: 35-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 5-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 games (8 starts) in 2019. Dillard's ERA ranks 6th-best among qualifying Pacific Coast League pitchers. He last pitched on June 12 in a start against Las Vegas and tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings in his 5th win of the season. He allowed 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out a pair. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (625.0), wins (44), strikeouts (372), runs allowed (344) and walks (215) and is currently second all-time in games (227) and home runs allowed (51). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 496 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

2019 Standings: The Sounds have spent the following amount of days in the American Northern Division standings in 2019: First: 1, Second: 0, Third: 4, Fourth: 66.

Far From Dim: Tim Dillard gets the ball tonight for the Sounds in his 9th start of the season. Nashville is 4-4 in games Dillard starts. In his 8 starts, Dillard is 3-4 with a 3.56 ERA (43.0 IP/17 ER) as compared to 2-1 with a 5.33 ERA (25.1 IP/15 ER) in 10 relief appearances. In his 8 starts, the Sounds have scored only 24 runs for an average of 3.00 per game.

Andy is on One Again: Sounds infielder Andy Ibáñez is on another hitting streak at a modest 6 games. During the streak, Ibáñez is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 1 walk and 1 stolen base. It's the 4th hitting streak of at least 6 games for him this year. Ibáñez's longest hitting streak in 2019 is 8 games (April 7-14 and May 29-June 8).

Tocci Time: Outfielder Carlos Tocci has reached safely in 15 consecutive games. Since May 28, Tocci is hitting .379 (22-for-58) with 13 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBI and 4 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .422.

Tonight is the Halfway Point: Tonight's game is the 70th of the season for the Sounds - halfway through the 140-game Pacific Coast League schedule. By comparison at the halfway point, the Sounds were 33-37 through 70 games in 2018.

Big Inning: Yesterday's 6-run fifth inning was the second-most runs the Sounds have posted in a single inning this year. Nashville scored 7 runs in the 8th inning of a 7-3 win in San Antonio on April 12.

