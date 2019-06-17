River Cats' Dave Brundage to Lead PCL Field Staff for 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game

June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats manager Dave Brundage has been tabbed the manager of the Pacific Coast League All-Star team for the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game. The 32nd annual contest will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:05 MT.

In his career, PCL skipper Dave Brundage has amassed over 1,500 managerial victories in nearly two decades of managerial experience. Brundage, who made his managerial debut in 1995, is in his third season managing the River Cats. Prior to his time with the San Francisco Giants affiliate, Brundage spent four seasons with the IL's Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A) compiling a 286-289 (.497) record while leading the club to an 85-58 record in 2016, the second-best mark in all Triple-A baseball. A former fourth-round selection by the Phillies in 1986, the Portland, Oregon native spent 10 seasons in the minors with the Phillies and Seattle Mariners organizations.

Joining Brundage's staff will be pitching coach Pat Rice (Salt Lake Bees), coach Eric Martins (Las Vegas Aviators) and athletic trainer Dan Turner (El Paso). In his first season with the Bees, Rice previously served as pitching coach for the Double -A Mobile BayBears in 2018 and spent five years as the pitching coach for fellow-PCL club Fresno Grizzlies. Martins is currently in his fifth season overall as a hitting coach in the Oakland Athletics organization, and in his first year with the Aviators after spending the previous three seasons with the Nashville Sounds (2016-18) and one season with Double-A Midland of the Texas League in 2015. Turner rounds out the PCL field staff, serving as the athletic trainer, is in his ninth season with the Padres organization and has served as athletic trainer for the Chihuahuas over the last three years.

The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network. All-Star festivities in El Paso will begin with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 8. Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the host El Paso Chihuahuas (epchihuahuas.com).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.