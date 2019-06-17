Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs Reno Aces

June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (44-26) vs. Reno Aces (29-40)

Game #71/Home Game #35

Monday, June 17, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (1-4, 5.07) vs. RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 4.91)

Hot at the Halfway Mark: Through 70 games the Missions are 44-26, which is the best record in all of Triple-A. The 44 wins are the most for San Antonio through the first 70 games of a season since 2011 when they were 49-21.

Approaching 2,000: Missions Manager Rick Sweet is coming up on career win number 2,000. His 1,994 career wins are good for 12th all-time and are the second most among active managers. Sweet would become the 12th manager in MiLB history to accumulate 2,000 wins. Single-A South Bend's Buddy Bailey is the active wins leader with 2,106. Sweet has a career record of 1,994-1,888.

Pumping Up The Punch Outs: The Missions' pitching staff has seen its strikeout numbers increase as the season has gone along. They fanned 13 batters yesterday and have struck out 10+ batters for the fourth time during the current homestand. Over the last seven days they have struck out 68 batters, which are the most in the Pacific Coast League during that stretch. San Antonio is 23-5 when its pitchers strikeout at least 10 batters. Doubling Down: The Missions tallied a season-high six doubles in yesterday's win. Eight different Missions players have at least 10 doubles this season with Tyler Saladino's 15 pacing the ball club. His 15 doubles are the most in a season for him since he had 16 with Triple-A Charlotte in 2014. His career-high is 26 in 2011 with Advanced-A Winston-Salem. Hitting in Bunches: With his three-hit effort yesterday Mauricio Dubon ran his hitting streak to eight-games to match a season-long stretch. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game and his team-leading 21st of the season. It is the seventh time in his career that Dubon has had four straight multi-hit games. His longest multi-hit streak is five games from July 18-23, 2017 while with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Dubon has had back-to-back games of three or more hits for just the third time in his career. He had three straight three-hit games from August 17-21, 2014 with short-season Lowell and two straight from August 25-26, 2016 with Double-A Portland. The shortstop has been one of San Antonio's most consistent hitters all season and has gone hitless in back-to-back games just three times this year. He has at least one hit in 51 of the 65 games he has played.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

.@zbrown_33 gets the start tonight for the Missions making his 14th start of the season. Brown is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 6 starts at home in 2019. Brown and the Missions face off against Reno at 7:05 PM

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

Happy #NationalMascotDay! We are thankful to have three fantastic Mascots in Ballapeno, Mamapeno and Henry the Puffy #FunsOnTap

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.