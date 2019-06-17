Andreoli Wallops Two Home Runs as Rainiers Snap Losing Streak in Round Rock
June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Round Rock, TX - John Andreoli hit his first two home runs since rejoining the Tacoma Rainiers, helping the club snap a four-game losing streak on Monday at Dell Diamond against the Round Rock Express, 3-2.
Andreoli gave Tacoma (33-38) the game's first run with a solo blast against Round Rock (42-28) starter Brandon Bielak (0-3) with two outs in the fourth. The 29-year-old added to the lead with a two-run round-tripper in the top of the seventh, also scoring Jose Lobaton.
The outfielder played 89 games with Tacoma in 2018 and started the season with the Minnesota Twins organization before being traded on June 2.
Mike Wright made the start for the Rainiers and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts before handing the ball over to Reggie McClain (2-1), who went the next 2 1/3 shutout frames to earn his second win.
Dan Altavilla gave up two runs in the eighth but left the tying run on and was credited with a hold.
In the ninth, Parker Markel walked the bases loaded but recorded two punch-outs and forced a groundout to strand the tying and winning runs to put an end to the season-long skid.
Tim Lopes joined Andreoli with a pair of knocks, accounting for the only four hits in the victory for Tacoma.
The Rainiers will play for a four-game series split against the Express in Tuesday's finale at 5:05 p.m. PDT. Left-hander Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75) will make his first start for Tacoma at Dell Diamond. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
John Andreoli of the Tacoma Rainiers
(Jeff Halstead)
