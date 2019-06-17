Mills Wins PCL Weekly Honors

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs right-handed pitcher Alec Mills earned Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for the span of June 9-16, the league announced today.

In two starts, Mills went 1-0 with just two earned runs in 12.2 innings - good for a 1.42 ERA. He limited opposing batters to seven hits, walked four and struck out nine. After a slow start to the season, the 27-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.90 ERA (5ER/23.2IP) through his last four starts.

This is the fifth weekly honor for Mills, who last garnered PCL Pitcher of the Week accolades on Aug. 5, 2018 after spinning 6.0 perfect frames for Iowa in a start against Salt Lake. Mills joins Adbert Alzolay, who earned the same honor on June 3, as Iowa Cubs to have earned PCL recognition in 2019.

Iowa continues its west coast swing with a 9:05 p.m. CT first pitch in Sacramento tonight. The team returns to Principal Park for a nine-game homestand beginning Thursday, June 20. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

