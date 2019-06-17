Sounds and Bees Postponed at First Tennessee Park

June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - Monday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Salt Lake Bees was postponed due to incoming inclement weather at First Tennessee Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 18 set to begin at 5:00 p.m. The doubleheader will be two seven inning games. Gates to First Tennessee Park will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans who had a ticket for Monday night's game can exchange it at the First Tennessee Park ticket office for any 2019 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. As per the Nashville Sounds rain policy, the team will not give any cash refunds.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

