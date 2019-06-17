Texas Remains Unpleasant for Aces
June 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
San Antonio, Texas - Texas has not been good to the ballclub from the Biggest Little City in 2019. With an 8-4 loss tonight in San Antonio, the Aces are now 1-5 in the Lone Star state this season. The Aces jumped into the scoring column in the top of the first inning tonight. Jake Lamb, down on Major League rehab, drove in Abraham Almonte to give Reno their first lead of the night. San Antonio responded with one of their own in the first, three in the second and four runs in the third. Ricky Nolasco was chased after 2.2 innings of work for manager Chris Cron. Nolasco allowed eight runs on seven hits and struck out two in his second career outing with Reno. The Aces will face San Antonio one last time before heading into the off day on Wednesday and returning to Greater Nevada Field Thursday. Matt Koch will take the ball in the road trip finale tomorrow night and square off against San Antonio right-hander Burch Smith.
Top Performers - Reno
- Abraham Almonte (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI)
- Travis Snider (2-for-4, 2 RBI)
- Ryan Atkinson (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER)
Top Performers - San Antonio
Mauricio Dubon (3-for-5, 2 R, HR)
Lucas Erceg (2-for-2, R, 2B)
Zack Brown (5.0 IP, 4 R, 5 K)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Tuesday June 18 San Antonio RHP Matt Koch vs. RHP Burch Smith 5:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
Lamb Rehab - Jake Lamb has appeared in seven games with the Reno Aces while on Major League rehab assignment. The Arizona Diamondbacks placed Lamb on the 10-day injured list on April 4, 2019. Left quadricep strain and joined the Aces on June 8. Tonight, Lamb went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and an RBI. This season, Lamb is batting .217 with Triple-A Reno and has a home run, six RBI and five walks.
Soccer in downtown Reno: Fresh off Saturday night's 4-2 home win over LA Galaxy II, Reno 1868 FC is set to host Phoenix Rising FC on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. PT. Phoenix enters the match as the first-place team in the western conference, while Reno sits just three points back in fourth place. Phoenix will bring its five-match winning streak into Greater Nevada Field, where 1868 FC is undefeated this season.
