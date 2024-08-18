Portland's Winning Streak Snapped in Binghamton

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-13, 67-46) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-22, 57-54) in the series finale, 7-3 on Sunday afternoon. Portland has won 20 of their last 23 games. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 6.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.

Phillip Sikes hit his second home run in as many days and finished the day with two RBI. RHP Alex Hoppe tossed a career-high 3.0 innings out of the bullpen allowing just one run on three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

Kevin Parada scored the first run of the game for the Rumble Ponies on a throwing error by third baseman Tyler Miller. Wyatt Young then drove home two more runs on a base hit and Binghamton led 3-0 in the second inning.

Ryan Clifford blasted a leadoff homer in the bottom of the third while Jeremiah Jackson scored on an RBI single by Stanley Consuegra and Binghamton led, 5-0. The Rumble Ponies plated another run on a sacrifice fly by Jeremiah Jackson.

Portland smashed a pair of home runs to get on the board. Phillip Sikes homered for the second straight day in the fourth inning while Tyler McDonough hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning.

RHP Joander Suarez (8-5, 4.05 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out seven. RHP David Sandlin (0-1, 4.91 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.2 innings allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs will now return home to Hadlock Field to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, August 20th at 6pm. Both starters are TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.