Senators Edge Richmond as Rain Halts Game Early

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-8 in a rain-shortened, eight-inning game Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The Sens had a 6-3 lead after the 6th inning, but Richmond stormed back with five runs in the 7th to take an 8-6 lead. However, the Senators answered right back as they scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to retake the 9-8 lead. The Senators won the series five games to one.

THE BIG PLAY

With the Sens trailing 8-7 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Israel Pineda hit a two-run single to left field to put the Senators back on top 9-8.

FILIBUSTERS

Cody Wilson and Daylen Lile hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning; they're the first Senators to hit back-to-back homers this season... Cody Wilson's home run was his first of the season; he drove in three runs in the game... Kyle Luckham allowed three runs and struck out six batters in six innings... Israel Pineda went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-3 with two runs scored... Jeremy De La Rosa drove in three runs including a two-run double... The Senators have won five straight games.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 11:50 a.m.

