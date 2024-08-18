August 18, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







EIGHT IN A ROW FOR PORTLAND The Sea Dogs won their eighth consecutive game last night with a 10-2 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Phillip Sikes blasted a two-run homer to left field in the first inning and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Elih Marrero scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning further extending Portland's lead, 3-0. Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Rumble Ponies on the board. In the top of the sixth inning, Kristian Campbell reached on a leadoff double then scored on an RBI single by Castro. Drew Ehrhard drove home Castro with an RBI groundout. Corey Rosier extended Portland's lead to 6-1 with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. The scoring continued for the Sea Dogs in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single by Elih Marrero plating Garcia. The Rumble Ponies scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk issued to Matt Rudick. Garcia blasted his first Double-A homer, a three-run blast, in the top of the ninth inning and the Sea Dogs held on to win, 10-2.

STARTS AT THE TOP Last night, the first four hitters in Portland's lineup (Kristian Campbell, Allan Castro, Jhostynxon Garcia and Phillip Sikes) combined to go 9-for-20 with six runs and five RBI. Garcia finished the night with three RBI while Sikes drove in two.

CELLUCCI CONTINUES DOMINANCE LHP Brendan Cellucci provided long relief for the Sea Dogs again last night. He tossed 3.2 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. He earned his sixth win of the season and sixth decision in his last seven outings. In his last 10 appearances out of the bullpen, he is 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA and two saves. He has struck out 31 batters in 21.0 innings while only allowing two earned runs in that time.

DOGS ARE HOT With another win last night, the Sea Dogs have now won 20 of their last 22 games, inculding eight in a row. They have won their last six in Binghamton. The longest winning streak of the season is nine games.

GOING FOR A SEVEN GAME SWEEP If the Sea Dogs win today in Binghamton, it will be the first time in franchise history that they have recorded a seven-game sweep of a team. They have not recorded a six-game sweep yet this season of a team, but have won five out of six games of a series four times.

SEA DOGS RETURN HOME ON TUESDAY After a week on the road, the Sea Dogs will return to Hadlock Field to face the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). This will be the first time they are hosting the Patriots at home this season. Overall, they are 7-5 against the Yankees affiliate. It will be a very important series for both teams with Somerset currently 6.0 games out of first place behind the Sea Dogs.

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS Baseball America recently updated their Top 30 Rankings and even more Sea Dogs are now included in the list. Kristian Campbell has leaped to number five in the rankings while Luis Perales is ranked as the top pitching prospect for Boston and number eight prospect overall. Pitchers David Sandlin (#11), Wikelman Gonzalez (#16) and Hunter Dobbins (#21) are also included in the list while Blaze Jordan (#22) and Connelly Early (#28) round out the top 30.

WHERE DO WE STAND Portland currently sits atop the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 6.0 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots and 7.0 games ahead of the third-place Hartford Yard Goats. Binghamton is in fourth, 10.0 games back after six losses this week. Reading and New Hampshire sit in the final two spots, 12.5 and 16.0 games back, respectively.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 18, 2008 - Zach Daeges delivered a pinch-hit, infield-RBI single in the bottom of the 9th inning, giving Portland a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators. Daniel Bard (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second win in as many outings. Diaz scored all three runs, including the tying run in the fourth inning on Iggy Suarez's two-out, RBI single.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. His last start was August 9th at Hadlock Field against the Altoona Curve. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven. He did not issue a walk. His seven strikeouts were the most at the Double-A level this season for Sandlin. He has not faced the Rumble Ponies in his career.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.