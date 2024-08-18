Bats Quiet in Series Finale

CURVE, Pa. - Bowie starter Alex Pham brought a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Baysox cruised to a 6-4 win over Altoona in front of 6,738 fans on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona dropped four-of-six games in their weeklong series with the Baysox.

Abrahan Gutierrez broke up the no-hit bid with a single to start the sixth inning. Gutierrez advanced to third on a throwing error by Bowie outfielder Tavian Josenberger then scored on a sacrifice fly from Tres Gonzalez. With two outs in the inning, Matt Fraizer tripled and then scored on Kervin Pichardo 's run-scoring double to bring the Curve within a 4-2 deficit at the time.

Po-Yu Chen tossed two innings in the start and was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. Grant Ford allowed one run in two innings of relief and Emmanuel Chapman followed him with three innings of work, surrendering a pair of runs. J.C. Flowers tossed two scoreless innings to cover the eighth and ninth, picking up four strikeouts.

Altoona's offense was limited to four hits in the defeat, earning a pair of walks. Pham tossed a career-long 7.0 innings and Jakob Hernandez and Levi Stoudt each tossed a scoreless inning to finish it on the mound.

Altoona heads to Richmond to begin a six-game series with the Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Anthony Solometo is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Dylan Cumming will go for the Flying Squirrels.

