Sunday's Yard Goats Game Canceled

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Sunday's Yard Goats game has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up. The Yard Goats begin a road trip on Tuesday and return to Dunkin' Park in Hartford on Tuesday, August 27th to host the NY Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

