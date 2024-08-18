Sunday's Yard Goats Game Canceled
August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Sunday's Yard Goats game has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be made up. The Yard Goats begin a road trip on Tuesday and return to Dunkin' Park in Hartford on Tuesday, August 27th to host the NY Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
