Balanced Offense Pushes Binghamton Past Portland in Series Finale

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-22, 57-54) had a balanced offensive attack and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies snapped their six-game losing skid.

Binghamton got off to a fast start with a three-run second inning against David Sandlin (0-1). Kevin Parada hit a one-out triple and later scored when Stanley Consuegra reached on an error with two outs, which made it 1-0. Later in the frame, Wyatt Young hit a two-run single that put Binghamton ahead 3-0.

In the third inning, Ryan Clifford hit a leadoff home run off the batter's eye in center field that put Binghamton up 4-0. It marked Clifford's 14th home run and it traveled an estimated 428 feet and was hit 107.3 miles per hour off the bat. Later in the frame, Consuegra drove in Jeremiah Jackson with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 5-0.

Portland (31-13, 67-46) got two runs back in the fourth inning against Joander Suarez (8-5) on a two-run home run from Phillip Sikes that cut Binghamton's lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jackson drove in Matt Rudick with a sacrifice fly that put the Rumble Ponies ahead 6-2. It marked Jackson's team-leading 51st run batted in.

In the fifth inning, Tyler McDonough hit a leadoff solo home run that cut Binghamton's lead to 6-3.

In the sixth inning, Clifford drove in Young with an RBI single that extended Binghamton's lead to 7-3. Clifford went 3-for-3 with one home run, two runs batted in and a walk.

Wilkin Ramos struck out three batters over two hitless and scoreless innings in relief in his first Double-A appearance since returning from Triple-A Syracuse. Carlos Guzman allowed one baserunner via a hit batsman over two innings with one strikeout in the eighth and ninth innings.

Suarez earned his eighth win of the season and struck out seven batters over five innings, while allowing three runs on three hits. Suarez, Ramos, and Guzman combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed just three runs on three hits and one walk.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Suarez pitched at least five innings for his seventh-straight start...Young went 2-for-5 with a two-run single, a double, and a run scored, which marked his 19th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game...Young extended his on-base streak to 15 games...Clifford recorded his 12th multi-hit game, third game with at least three hits, and his 11th multi-RBI game...Binghamton hit five extra base hits with doubles from Jackson, Young, and Alex Ramírez, a triple from Parada, and a home run from Clifford.

