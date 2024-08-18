Baysox Walked-off by Curve in 11 Innings on Saturday

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 7-6 in 11 innings on Saturday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (21-23, 53-59) took a 5-1 lead through three and a half innings after an RBI double from Dylan Beavers, RBI triple from Frederick Bencosme and RBI singles from Tavian Josenberger, Ryan Higgins and Jud Fabian.

Beavers collected a game-high three hits, his fourth straight multi-hit game, and is 9-for-20 in the series. Josenberger stole a career-high four bases and Higgins collected two hits and two RBI.

Altoona (18-26, 47-66) pulled within a run in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homer by Brendan Dixon off starting right-hander Patrick Reilly. The Orioles No. 15 prospect threw 4.1 innings and gave up four runs on three hits across three walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision.

In the sixth, a wild pitch from Ryan Long scored Sammy Siani from third to tie the game at five. Long threw 5.1 innings of relief and gave up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

With the game tied at five after nine innings, the Baysox took a 6-5 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice bunt from Higgins to bring home Josenberger from third. The Curve tied the game in the bottom of the 10th on a fielder's choice to first base from Tsung-Che Cheng.

After Bowie failed to score in the 11th, Altoona's Tres Gonzalez led off the bottom of the inning against right-hander Nick Richmond (L, 4-1) with a bunt in front of the plate. Samuel Basallo picked up the ball and threw the ball down the right field line, scoring Siani from second base to win the game for the Curve.

It's the second walk-off win for Altoona this week.

Right-hander Eddy Yean (W, 6-4) picked up the win for Altoona after pitching the 10th and 11th.

The Baysox conclude their six-game road series against the Curve tomorrow at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Alex Pham (5-3, 4.67 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Po-Yu Chen (4-8, 4.15 ERA) for Altoona.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

