Squirrels Fight Back But Fall Late in Road-Trip Finale
August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from an early five-run deficit but fell behind again late and lost to the Senators, 9-8, in a rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.
The Flying Squirrels (51-63, 17-28) lost the final five of the six-game series to the Senators (56-58, 18-27).
The Senators scored two in the first on a double by Jeremy De La Rosa to take an early lead. In the second, Cody Wilson hit a two-run homer and Daylen Lile followed with a solo homer to open a 5-0 lead for Harrisburg.
The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 5-1 with a solo home run by Jimmy Glowenke in the top of the third inning, his sixth of the season.
Andrew Kachel hit his first Double-A homer, a solo shot off the right-field foul pole, in the top of the fifth and Jairo Pomares drove a two-out, RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cody Wilson ran out a potential double play to bring home a run, opening a 6-3 lead for the Senators.
Pomares belted a 445-foot, two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to pull the Flying Squirrels back within a run.
After a 19-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs, setting up a three-run double by Kachel to take an 8-6 lead against Senators reliever Richard Guash (Win, 2-0).
The Senators stormed back in front in the bottom of the eighth inning. De La Rosa plated a run with a fielders choice and Israel Pineda drove a two-out, two-strike single to score to runs and give Harrisburg a 9-8 lead against Richmond reliever Seth Corry (Loss, 2-3).
The game went into a second rain delay entering the top of the ninth inning before it was ultimately called.
The Flying Squirrels return home to open a six-game series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (1-6, 5.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Anthony Solometo (0-5, 6.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday is National Lemonade Day at The Diamond with a Lemonade T-Shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by CBS 6. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
