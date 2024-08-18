Baysox Win Second Consecutive Series with Sunday Night Victory over Altoona

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, PA. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, clinched their second straight series win against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final of 6-2 on Sunday night from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowie (22-23, 54-59) took the first lead of the game with three runs in the second inning off Altoona starting right-hander Po-Yu Chen (L, 4-9). Reed Trimble doubled home Tavian Josenberger to open the scoring. Trimble recorded five RBI in his first series at Double-A.

Trimble came home on an RBI bloop single from Enrique Bradfield Jr. with a second run scoring on the play after a throwing error by Altoona (18-27, 47-67) left fielder Matt Fraizer.

The Baysox added a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Collin Burns to bring home Trimble. Bowie extended its lead to six in the sixth, its largest of the game, on a wild pitch from Emmanuel Chapman that scored Anthony Servideo from third and an RBI double from Jud Fabian. Fabian's 58 RBI on the season is tied for sixth-most in the Eastern League.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham (W, 6-3) pitched a career-high seven innings and gave up two runs on three hits across one walk and three strikeouts to pick up the win. The Orioles No. 27 prospect pitched five hitless innings to begin the night before conceding his first hit in the sixth. Pham now owns a 2.61 ERA in the second half and a 1.23 ERA in four August starts.

A sacrifice fly from Tres Gonzalez and an RBI double from Kervin Pichardo in the sixth inning plated home Altoona's only two runs of the night.

Left-hander Jakob Hernandez made his season debut and threw a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. The 28-year-old southpaw was received from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the afternoon.

Right-hander Levi Stoudt threw a scoreless ninth to seal Bowie's second consecutive series victory.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Promotions for Tuesday include Military Appreciation Night with a half-price box seat ticket to those who show proof of military service. Wednesday is Woof Wednesday with all leashed and properly vaccinated dogs welcome. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Terry Glaze and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. Friday is Sneakerdome Night with a specialty sneaker showcase on the concourse. The City of Crofton will also celebrate its 60th anniversary. Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season.

Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2024

