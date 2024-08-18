Kayfus Comes up Clutch in 6-5 Akron Win

August 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







CJ Kayfus launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh to power the Akron RubberDucks to a 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves and the series split on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After Gage Workman homered in the sixth to put Erie back on top, the RubberDucks looked to answer back. Cooper Ingle and Chase DeLauter each walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Kayfus lined a two-strike breaking ball deep over the wall in right to put Akron on top 6-5.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson got the start for Akron and was strong out of the gates. The right-hander retired the first nine SeaWolves in a row to greet him. Erie got to Peterson for two in the fourth and one in the fifth, but Peterson was able to escape a fifth inning jam by getting a strikeout to strand an additional runner. In total, Peterson worked five innings allowing three runs while striking out nine. Magnus Ellerts allowed two runs over an inning pitched. Davis Sharpe and Ross Carver each tossed scoreless innings. Erie got the tying run to third with one out in the ninth, but Zane Morehouse got a grounder to Kayfus with the infield in to nab the tying run at the plate before getting a force out at second to end the game.

Duck Tales

After being held in check for most of the game, DeLauter jump started Akron's offense in the sixth. DeLauter opened the inning launching a solo home run to right to make it 3-1 Erie. After Kahlil Watson singled with one out, Joe Lampe lined a triple into the right-center gap to bring Akron within a run. Later in the inning, Guy Lipscomb walked to put runners on the corners with two outs. Lampe and Lipscomb worked a perfect double steal to tie the game 3-3.

Notebook

DeLauter's home run was his third of the week and extended his hitting streak to nine games...Kayfus' home run was his sixth home run and 22nd hit with runners in scoring position since joining Akron...Game Time: 2:47 (0:24)...Attendance: 3,013.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading back to Canal Park for 12 games in 13 days. The longest homestand of the season begins on Tuesday, August 20 at 12:05 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.