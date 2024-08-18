Reading Road Trip Ends with Sunday Loss

READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-27, 44-65) dropped the season series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils (19-25, 50-62) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday by a final score of 4-2. RJ Schreck and Andres Sosa led the way offensively for New Hampshire with five of the Cats' eight hits.

Schreck recorded seven total bases in Sunday's loss. New Hampshire's left fielder started the game off with a bang; he took Reading starter Eiberson Castellano deep on the first pitch of the evening. Schreck barely missed a second longball in his next at-bat, belting a triple off the left field wall which scored Michael Turconi. Schreck has hits in 12 of 14 games with the Cats and has reached base in 13 of14.

Sosa went 3-for-4 with a double, which tied a career high in hits for the Fisher Cats catcher. He also kept Reading's running game in check, as the Fightin Phils didn't steal a base in Sunday's tight ballgame.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 4-7) tossed six innings and struck out seven in his sixth quality start of the season - a quality start entails six innings pitched and three earned runs or fewer. Reliever Dahian Santos tossed a scoreless seventh for the Fisher Cats, and C.J. Van Eyk allowed one run in the eighth.

Castellano (W, 2-1) also recorded a quality start with six innings, two runs allowed and 10 strikeouts. The R-Phils righty held the Cats scoreless after the third inning. Nelson L. Alvarez and Tommy McCollum (S, 9) handled the final three innings.

Schreck's 389-foot blast started New Hampshire's night in thrilling fashion, but Reading's Carson Taylor answered in the bottom of the second with a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1. Turconi singled to start the top of the third and came around to score on Schreck's triple. Reading punched back with three doubles in the bottom of the fourth, which scored two runs. After four frames, the Fightins led, 3-2. The R-Phils' final run came on a single, wild pitch and throwing error in the bottom of the eighth.

The Cats are back at home for seven games against the Northeast Division first half champions, the Hartford Yard Goats. This is the penultimate homestand of the 2024 season at Delta Dental Stadium. Promotions include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks. First pitch of Tuesday's doubleheader begins at 3:05 PM EDT; New Hampshire and Hartford complete a suspended game from June 30 before Energy Efficient Night at 6:35 PM EDT.

